Calculating a date 1 year from today minus 1 day

No, not really. It was just becuase it was mentioned above.

Is there anything wrong with me code:

toDate = date('F j, Y', strtotime("next year - 1 day", strtotime(str_replace('/', '-', $form_data['date_created']))));

or do you think its better calculating it in seconds. If so would the new code be

toDate = date('F j, Y', strtotime("365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 100 - 1 day", strtotime(str_replace('/', '-', $form_data['date_created']))));

(Sorry, I havnt tried the above becuase Im not at my computer)