bolton: bolton: Or do you think I should be doing this in milliseconds?

I can’t see why you’d need such potential for trouble. Doing it in milliseconds won’t help make it easier to decide whether you need to worry about leap years, all it’ll do is add anxiety about “leap seconds”.

bolton: bolton: or do you think its better calculating it in seconds. If so would the new code be

That code doesn’t take into account leap years, so it’s a step backwards really. I think if I wanted to do it by number manipulation I’d probably just do something like:

year += 1 day-of-month -=1 if day-of-month < 1 month -=1 if month < 1 month = 12 day-of-month = last valid day of month ifend

bolton: bolton: Is there anything wrong with me code:

Does it give the correct answer for all your test cases, with and without leap years, starting on the first day of a month, starting on the last day of a month, starting on New Years day, and load of others?