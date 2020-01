Hi

I need to to display 2 dates. A ‘from’ date and a ‘to’ date (which should be a year from the ‘from’ date minus 1 day).

Ive got the from date working ($form_data[‘date_created’] is in the format dd/mm/yyyy):

$fromDate = date('F j, Y',strtotime(str_replace('/', '-', $form_data['date_created'])));

But how do I calculate the ‘to’ date? (factoring in leap years etc…)