Calculate window.innerHeight in css

Is there a way to get this in CSS using
var and
calc ?
document.getElementById('my-modal').style.height = (window.innerHeight - 200) + "px";
I wonder if this is equivalent -
height: calc(100vh - 200px);
That will get the viewport height minus 200px.
That will be quite small on small screens though