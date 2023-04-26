Calculate window.innerHeight in css

HTML & CSS
1

Is there a way to get this in CSS using var and calc ?

document.getElementById('my-modal').style.height = (window.innerHeight - 200) + "px";

I wonder if this is equivalent - height: calc(100vh - 200px);

2

That will get the viewport height minus 200px.

That will be quite small on small screens though :slight_smile: