Calculate values with order of operations

This is one of those recommended exercises. On the surface it seems a piece of cake, but bodmas was a bit of a gotcha

Two attempts here.

The first uses regular expressions (in order) to globally match squares/square-roots, multiplication/division, and addition/subtraction.

For each operation the string uses string.replace to replace the matches with the calculated values returned from calcOperation.

const operators = { sqr: x => x * x, sqrt: x => Math.sqrt(x), '*': (x, y) => x * y, '/': (x, y) => x / y, '+': (x, y) => x + y, '-': (x, y) => x - y } const float = /-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?/.source const groupExpressions = [ new RegExp(float + 'sqrt?', 'g'), /* power/root */ new RegExp(float + '(?:[*/]' + float + ')+', 'g'), /* multiply/divide */ new RegExp(float + '(?:[-+]' + float + ')+', 'g') /* addition/subtraction */ ] function arrayFromExpr (expression) { return expression.match(/(-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?|sqrt?|[*/+-])/g) } function calcOperation (expression) { const parts = arrayFromExpr(expression) return parts.reduce((stored, part, i, partsArray) => { const operator = operators[part] return (operator) ? operator(parseFloat(stored), parseFloat(partsArray[i + 1])) : stored }) } function calculate (expression) { return groupExpressions.reduce( (result, regEx) => result.replace(regEx, match => calcOperation(match)), expression ) }

test

console.log('-5+2*3sqr*4 =', calculate('-5+2*3sqr*4')) // -5+2*3sqr*4 = 67 console.log('5+2.5*4/2 =', calculate('5+2.5*4/2')) // 6+2.5*4/2 = 10

The second attempt I wanted to take a bit of the regular expression malarkey out of the equation.

This time the 6 operators are looped through one by one from square to subtraction.

For each iteration the whole expression is passed to calcOperation, along with the operator e.g. sqr : x => x * x and the expression with substituted values is returned.

const operators = [ ['sqr', x => x * x], ['sqrt', x => Math.sqrt(x)], ['*', (x, y) => x * y], ['/', (x, y) => x / y], ['+', (x, y) => x + y], ['-', (x, y) => x - y] ] /** * @param expression e.g. '5*4sqr' * @returns expression as an array e.g. ['5','*','4','sqr'] */ function arrayFromExpr (expression) { return expression.match(/(-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?|sqrt?|[*/+-])/g) } /** * @param expression e.g. '5*4sqr' * @param operation e.g. {sqr: x => x * x} * @returns expression with substituted values e.g. '5*16' */ function calcOperation (expression, operation) { const expr = arrayFromExpr(expression) const result = [] while (expr.length) { const part = expr.shift() const operator = operation[part] const prev = result.length - 1 if (operator) { /* first check the arrity of the operator e.g. *(x,y) or sqr(x) */ result[prev] = (operator.length === 2) ? operator(parseFloat(result[prev]), parseFloat(expr.shift())) : operator(parseFloat(result[prev])) } else result.push(part) } return result.join('') } /** * Loops through the operators in order of operation * substituting parts of the expression that match the operation * with a calculated value. * @param expression e.g. -5+2*3sqr*4 * @returns final calculated value e.g. 67 */ function calculate (expression) { return operators.reduce( (result, [operator, fn]) => calcOperation(result, { [operator]: fn }), expression ) }

Same test

console.log('-5+2*3sqr*4 =', calculate('-5+2*3sqr*4')) // -5+2*3sqr*4 = 67 console.log('5+2.5*4/2 =', calculate('5+2.5*4/2')) // 6+2.5*4/2 = 10

I am sure there are glaring flaws. I am also undecided as to which is the better approach and what refactoring could be done.

For instance initially operators was an object in the second attempt

operators = { sqr: x => x * x, sqrt: x => Math.sqrt(x) ... }

I would have preferred that to using a map like array, unfortunately I need the predictable ordering of an iterable array.

Confess brains are a bit frazzled so any feedback would be appreciated:)

The next stage I am considering is to add brackets into the equation.