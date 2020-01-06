Calculate sum of meta values

I want to calculate the sum of all meta values with the key _alg_wc_cog_order_profit only if order status is set to “completed”. I have created a shortcode for this but it does not return correct value and returns 0 instead. But if i replace the get_the_ID() with a specific post ID such as 56 or 11 it does return correct value.

Please guide me where i am making a mistake.


 add_shortcode('user_on_hold_cogs', 'get_user_orders_on_hold_totalb');
function get_user_orders_on_hold_totalb() {
    $total_amount = 0; // Initializing

    // Get current user
    if( $user = wp_get_current_user() ){

        // Get 'on-hold' customer ORDERS
        $on_hold_orders = wc_get_orders( array(
            'limit' => -1,
            //'customer_id' => $user->ID,
            'status' => 'completed',
        ) );

		
		
        foreach( $on_hold_orders as $order) {
			$stockk = (float) get_post_meta( get_the_ID() , '_alg_wc_cog_order_profit', true );
            //$total_amount += $order->get_total();
			$total_amount += $stockk ;
        }
    }
    return $total_amount;

}
so what does get_the_ID actually return? Check with var_dump().

Preface: I don’t know Wordpress. All of this is speculation.

A quick look at wc_get_orders indicates it probably returns objects of type wc_order; meaning they’re not posts. meaning. meaning that get_the_ID() looks oddly at you and says “What do you want me to get an ID from?” Because it’s looking for posts?