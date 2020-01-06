Calculate sum of meta values

I want to calculate the sum of all meta values with the key _alg_wc_cog_order_profit only if order status is set to “completed”. I have created a shortcode for this but it does not return correct value and returns 0 instead. But if i replace the get_the_ID() with a specific post ID such as 56 or 11 it does return correct value.

Please guide me where i am making a mistake.