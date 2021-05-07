Calculate 2 different values for the past 6 months in one query

I want to SUM the total sales every month for the past 6 months and * that by the commission percentage. What I have below is working but I also want to calculate the total refunds for the month and then deduct them from the result I get from the below query. That means I would also need to run another SELECT SUM query in here but I don’t know how. The refunds/credit table is called ‘credit’ and the column for the total is ‘credit_value’ and the refund date column is ‘credit_date’.
SELECT
year(v.purchased),
month(v.purchased),
SUM(sales_price * commission) as total
FROM
vouchers v
INNER JOIN commission c ON v.voucher_id = c.voucher_id
WHERE
v.status = 'Approved'
AND v.purchased>=date_sub(curdate(), interval 6 month)
GROUP BY
year(v.purchased),
month(v.purchased)
ORDER BY
year(v.purchased),
month(v.purchased)