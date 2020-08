Hey Everyone,

I travel a lot by train in the Netherlands, where the internet is good enough to get your email, but not to actively visit websites. Now I want to do some research. Is there a way to have a website in chrome or firefox automatically saved when I visit it?

Now I want to do some searching while I’m offline. Is there a way to have a website in chrome or firefox automatically saved when I visit it?

I have often already visited the pages once.