Cache fetch request in localStorage

JavaScript
#1

Hi there, I’m working on this side projects that make use of the GitHub API… So I’m going to multiple fetch requests to get the user repositories(the no & files), following (the no & each following profile), followers(the no & each followers profile). So I recently got aware of the github API rate limiting and how I could bump the rate limit to 5000 using my personal access token.

Since the project is entirely frontend, I don’t want to use the token since people can have access to it in the DOM or the network tab.

This is is why I think caching the request will be quite good for this project.

In the approach I tried, I couldn’t update new user info in the localStorage. The codepen is linked below:

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/xxLpQzO

#2

Local storage has a limited amount of space. I wouldn’t recommend using it for caching. Instead I would recommend using a client-side database.

https://rxdb.info/

I just implemented idb-keyval in my own project and found it super simple to set-up and use. Otherwise RxDB is a very robust, and powerful client-side database with a lot of flexibility but comes with a learning curve.

#3

Hey there @windbeneathmywings , I will check this out but I hope I can message if I encounter any difficulty?

Learning JavaScript hasn’t been easy so far, kinda love + hate relationship