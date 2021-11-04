Cache fetch request in localStorage

Hi there, I’m working on this side projects that make use of the GitHub API… So I’m going to multiple fetch requests to get the user repositories(the no & files), following (the no & each following profile), followers(the no & each followers profile) . So I recently got aware of the github API rate limiting and how I could bump the rate limit to 5000 using my personal access token.

Since the project is entirely frontend, I don’t want to use the token since people can have access to it in the DOM or the network tab.

This is is why I think caching the request will be quite good for this project.

In the approach I tried, I couldn’t update new user info in the localStorage. The codepen is linked below:

https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/xxLpQzO