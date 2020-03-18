C# streams underlying logic

Hello everyone, thank you in advance for your time.

I’ve come across on this case scenario:

I have a TCP connection to a server. Result of that connection is a network stream.

I’m continuously reading the stream with ReadAsync method, than work with that data, inside while loop.

Let’s assume that handling the data has a duration of 1s, just for the sake of a discussion.

I’m not sure what will happen to the stream if the buffer get full while I handle data. Is there a possibility that some information will be lost?