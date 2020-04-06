C# Connected database, selection change wont display

#1

The selection change wont display when i click on the teams data-grid the text block stays empty

image
image823×598 30.3 KB 

 private void Window_Loaded(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e)
        {
            var query = from t in db.TeamsTBLs
                        orderby t.Postion ascending
                        select new
                        {
                            t.Postion,
                            t.TeamName,
                            t.Wins,
                            t.Draws,
                            t.Losses,
                            t.Points
                        };
                        
            DG_Teams.ItemsSource = query.ToList();
        }
        private void List_Teams_SelectionChanged(object sender, SelectionChangedEventArgs e)
        {
            int statsmain = int.Parse((string)DG_Teams.SelectedItem);
            if (statsmain != null)
            {
                var query = (from s in db.StatsTBLs
                              where s.TeamID == s.TeamsTBL.TeamID 
                             select s.TopPlayerWage);
                TopWageTB.Text = $"top wage {statsmain}";
            }
}

Thanks