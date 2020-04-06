C# Connected database, selection change wont display

The selection change wont display when i click on the teams data-grid the text block stays empty
private void Window_Loaded(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e)
{
var query = from t in db.TeamsTBLs
orderby t.Postion ascending
select new
{
t.Postion,
t.TeamName,
t.Wins,
t.Draws,
t.Losses,
t.Points
};
DG_Teams.ItemsSource = query.ToList();
}
private void List_Teams_SelectionChanged(object sender, SelectionChangedEventArgs e)
{
int statsmain = int.Parse((string)DG_Teams.SelectedItem);
if (statsmain != null)
{
var query = (from s in db.StatsTBLs
where s.TeamID == s.TeamsTBL.TeamID
select s.TopPlayerWage);
TopWageTB.Text = $"top wage {statsmain}";
}
}
Thanks