C# Connected database, selection change Error

You’re getting too generic here. All you’re doing is throwing the LINQ query into a generic var, so the string is just going to try to convert that to a string.

You’ll want to load it into some sort of object with defined structure then query off that.

This is a good reference to hopefully get you further: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/framework/data/adonet/ef/language-reference/query-execution