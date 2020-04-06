C# Connected database, selection change Error

Iam trying to learn how to connect database to c# but iam having trouble with a selection change. i dont know what this means
public partial class MainWindow : Window
{
FinalEPLEntities db = new FinalEPLEntities();
public MainWindow()
{
InitializeComponent();
}
private void Window_Loaded(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e)
{
var query = from t in db.TeamTBLs
select t.TeamName;
lbxListvob.ItemsSource = query.ToList();
}
private void lbxListvob_SelectionChanged(object sender, SelectionChangedEventArgs e)
{
string company = (string)lbxListvob.SelectedItem;
if(company != null)
{
var query = (from deatils in db.StatsTBLs
where deatils.TeamTBL.TeamName == company
select deatils.TopForward);
plxx.Text = string.Format("Total is {0}", query);
}
}
}