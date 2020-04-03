C# Cant selectionChange using a connect database

Iam new to this. Iam having a problem where i cant get the selsection change to work the error is in this line where s.TeamTBL.TeamID == statsmain

Iam to to connect the teamID in the Teams table to the TeamID in the statsTBL

private void Window_Loaded(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { var query = from t in db.TeamTBLs orderby t.Postion ascending select new { t.Postion, t.TeamName, t.Wins, t.Draws, t.Losses, t.Points }; TblTeamsData.ItemsSource = query.ToList(); }