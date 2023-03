I try to buy thr PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition book? But i can’t find a link for it. I have the PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 6th Edition. That book I bought, and had it sent to me in Norway. But it seems to me like the PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 7th Edition of the book is just for download as a PDF format. Is that right?