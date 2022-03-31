Button firing and changing color of div

#1

I’m using this button:
<div class="but durationcell" id="but5"><input type="button" value="5"></div>
…to change a div to yellow, then with the below functions, at 5 secs turn to green, then at 5 secs back to red. (like a stoplight.)

However, the console says “Uncaught TypeError: yellow5.addEventListener is not a function” and “Uncaught TypeError: window.location is not a function”

I don’t know what else to do to fix this, after trying other code examples. Must be something simple I’m missing.

<script>
function yellow5() {
var yel = document.getElementById("colorwindow");
	yel.style.backgroundColor="yellow";
	setTimeout(function(){
 	green(); // goes to function to turn div green
	}, 5000);
}
yellow5.addEventListener('click', but5);

function green() {
	var green = document.getElementById("colorwindow");
	green.style.backgroundColor="green";
	setTimeout(function(){
 	reset(); // goes to function to reset the page (turns off everything and sets div to red)
	}, 5000);
}

function reset() {
window.location("testing-yellow-red-lights.html");
}
	</script>

EDIT: I see that the window.location should be:
window.location.href="testing-yellow-red-lights.html";

#2

Hey,

So you need to target something with your event listener. That is what an event listener is doing listening to events. At current you are trying to listen to events on a function which won’t work. See the docs: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener

So you need to target the button as that is what you want to listen for the click on. I made a quick and dirty codepen to show you:

