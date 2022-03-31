Button firing and changing color of div

I’m using this button:

<div class="but durationcell" id="but5"><input type="button" value="5"></div>

…to change a div to yellow, then with the below functions, at 5 secs turn to green, then at 5 secs back to red. (like a stoplight.)

However, the console says “Uncaught TypeError: yellow5.addEventListener is not a function” and “Uncaught TypeError: window.location is not a function”

I don’t know what else to do to fix this, after trying other code examples. Must be something simple I’m missing.

<script> function yellow5() { var yel = document.getElementById("colorwindow"); yel.style.backgroundColor="yellow"; setTimeout(function(){ green(); // goes to function to turn div green }, 5000); } yellow5.addEventListener('click', but5); function green() { var green = document.getElementById("colorwindow"); green.style.backgroundColor="green"; setTimeout(function(){ reset(); // goes to function to reset the page (turns off everything and sets div to red) }, 5000); } function reset() { window.location("testing-yellow-red-lights.html"); } </script>