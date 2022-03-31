Button firing and changing color of div

I’m using this button:
<div class="but durationcell" id="but5"><input type="button" value="5"></div>
…to change a div to yellow, then with the below functions, at 5 secs turn to green, then at 5 secs back to red. (like a stoplight.)
However, the console says “Uncaught TypeError: yellow5.addEventListener is not a function” and “Uncaught TypeError: window.location is not a function”
I don’t know what else to do to fix this, after trying other code examples. Must be something simple I’m missing.
<script>
function yellow5() {
var yel = document.getElementById("colorwindow");
yel.style.backgroundColor="yellow";
setTimeout(function(){
green(); // goes to function to turn div green
}, 5000);
}
yellow5.addEventListener('click', but5);
function green() {
var green = document.getElementById("colorwindow");
green.style.backgroundColor="green";
setTimeout(function(){
reset(); // goes to function to reset the page (turns off everything and sets div to red)
}, 5000);
}
function reset() {
window.location("testing-yellow-red-lights.html");
}
</script>
EDIT: I see that the window.location should be:
window.location.href="testing-yellow-red-lights.html";