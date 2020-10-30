Button dropdown bs3

Looking at your registration 4 you really should have the checkbox first followed by the text as that is rge expected way. The html would look like this:

<div class="input-group"> <label class="container"> <input type="checkbox" checked="checked"> Phone </label> <label class="container"> <input type="checkbox"> E-mail </label> <label class="container"> <input type="checkbox"> Post </label> </div>

There is no change to the css fro the above.

Regarding the radios then you need to add a new class .radio-inline in 2 places.

<label class="gender radio-inline">

e.g. like this:

<div class="col-sm-4"> <label class="gender radio-inline"> <input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="male" required> Male </label> </div> <div class="col-sm-5"> <label class="gender radio-inline"> <input type="radio" name="genderRadios" value="female" required> Female </label> </div>

Then add this CSS:

.radio-inline input[type="radio"], .checkbox-inline input[type="checkbox"] { position:static; cursor:pointer; margin-left:0; } .form-group .gender.radio-inline{padding-top:0;}

With those changes in place the layout will look like this:



Obviously if you want a different layout then you can adjust to suit as required but the checkboxes and radios are working as expected.

The forked codepen is here: