Button dropdown bs3

toronto2009: toronto2009: e but in my ‘code environment’ that is bs3, works in a different way that I not really understand.

The code I gave is based on the pen you gave when you asked bout radio buttons. It works fine in BS£ because that’s what it is using.

You need to go back to the version where you asked the question about the radios.

Here is my codepen again which is working. The extra CSS is at the bottom of the CSS file and the html has been changed and classes added to the relevant sections to make it work. Please copy my html.

Note that I have fixed numerous closing tags and incorrect bootstrap grip constructs as you are starting rows and columns in the wrong places causing columns to drop and scrollbars to appear. I have fixed those in the codepen above but there are too many for me to document so you will need to copy my html or work through your version meticulously until it matches mine.

If you want to change the checkbox code then that is a separate question again as you already have a complicated set of styling for those checkboxes so we can’t simply style them anew. We would have to undo all the previously styling and positioning for them. I don’t see the need anyway as they are matching the new ones I added.

Remember you must follow the bootstrap grid structure and match container, rows and columns exactly as stated in the manual.