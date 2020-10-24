Button dropdown bs3

thank you it is lovely.
thank you for help. I would like to ask , how can I style radio buttons from registration form ( gender )relative easily? thank you.
What do you want them to look like?
It’s not straight forward and can have accessibility issues if not doe correctly.
thank you for answer. I would like it in a same way as my custom checkboxes, to look like the checkboxes. thank you frank.
Then why not simply make them check boxes?
People in general expect radio buttons and check boxes to behave in specific ways. Styling one to look like the other, when its behaviour is not the same, is a recipe for disaster.
ok, I rely on your experience, so it would be great to find a radio button style matching or passing to the checkboxes… thank you.
Why do you need to know gender anyway?
Most people are happy to fill out information which they can see is relevant, but get uncomfortable at unnecessary or intrusive questions.
thank you for answer. I can remove it but it is to style it partially, partially in database (php-sql) can give an extra search option.
I have an example here:
The tick effect is a background image using an inline svg. If you want a different image you would need to make it yourself.
I’ve added the radio effect to my codepen demo of your code.
thank you it is really nice.
Hi PaulOB
thank you again for help. applying the code, I found the code not following the bs3 rules. obviously. I need help to make it adaptive, to be part of bs3.the new codepen is below:
registration4
thank you
Check my last example as it is working at all sizes.
It looks as though you have changed your checkboxes as well but you only asked about radios? You already had the checkboxes styled.
I can’t look at your code this evening as I am on a mobile at the moment and will be back on the computer tomorrow.
I tried to apply the code you gave me but in my ‘code environment’ that is bs3, works in a different way that I not really understand. I have an idea but I am not sure, using the css in my code somehow needs adjustment to bs3 that is where I need help. thank you.
The code I gave is based on the pen you gave when you asked bout radio buttons. It works fine in BS£ because that’s what it is using.
You need to go back to the version where you asked the question about the radios.
Here is my codepen again which is working. The extra CSS is at the bottom of the CSS file and the html has been changed and classes added to the relevant sections to make it work. Please copy my html.
Note that I have fixed numerous closing tags and incorrect bootstrap grip constructs as you are starting rows and columns in the wrong places causing columns to drop and scrollbars to appear. I have fixed those in the codepen above but there are too many for me to document so you will need to copy my html or work through your version meticulously until it matches mine.
If you want to change the checkbox code then that is a separate question again as you already have a complicated set of styling for those checkboxes so we can’t simply style them anew. We would have to undo all the previously styling and positioning for them. I don’t see the need anyway as they are matching the new ones I added.
Remember you must follow the bootstrap grid structure and match container, rows and columns exactly as stated in the manual.
thank you for help. as you can see on my last (registration4 ) I decided to replace my checkbox and radiobutton styling with your one and use to style both.please have a look. thank you
No that page is broken you need to start from my codepen.
You don’t have the right code to change the checkboxes as I mentioned because you have to remove or over-ride the existing styling first. I’ve already done all the hard work and corrected a lot of the page mistakes so I don’t really want to do it all again; that’s your job
You don’t seem to have added the code for the radioboxes properly either as they don’t look like the ones in my example. I suggest you take a step back and go back to the codepen of mine and once you have that working properly we can look at changing the checkboxes. I can’t hit a moving target.
yes it looks working but city is not working, the previously working jquery input field checking not working, also contact and gender is not in the right way as first name for example. can we work out all this details to get in a correct way? obviously first radio buttons then checkboxes then the rest step by step to keep everything under control.
ok I copied back the main parts into a bs basic file and it is not working that is strange. thank you.
Sorry I’ve not been online today so will have to look at this tomorrow.
Which is the version you currently want help with?
If you let me know which version I’ll try and swap my working code into your example.
At the end of the day though the layout issues are solved in my example and you should be able too look at the css I applied and the extra classes I added to the HTML in order to fix your own versions.
However I will be back tomorrow to take another look anyway