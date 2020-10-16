Button dropdown bs3

JavaScript
,
#1

Thank you for answer this is the codepen example I try to .complete.
order1
I have four button with dropdown, as I choose from dropdown list first the chosen item needs to be submitted.
second jf I did not choose anything empty check should work to prevent empty submission.
thank you.

#2

That seems to be the opposite of what you asked in the previous question? Validation of form elements is a JS question so i will move thread to js forum.:slight_smile:

#3

thank you for answer. that part is ok but as I chose from dropdown list is it submitted as I press submit button? thank you.

#4

Hi PaulOB
I would like to ask : as I choose item from dropdown list , how is it sent by the button? thank you.

#5

Hi PaulOB
I am sorry for cumming again with small problems. I changed the social buttons, better said I replaced them but the list elements doesn’t stay aligned vertical as the display gets smaller., then adjusted right boyyom. please help me. thank you.
the codepen>
registrarion3
this is the new code

<ul class="nolistmark" style="">
                                    <li>
                                        <!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-lg btn-fb">-->
                                        <!--<button type="button" class="btn1 buttonsocial" href="#"></button>-->
										
										<a class="button button1" href="#">
											<i class="fa fa-facebook i">  <span class="btnName">Facebook</span></i></a>
									</li>
                                    <li>
                                        <!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-tw">-->
                                        
										<a class="button button1" href="#">
										<i class="fa fa-twitter i">  <span class="btnName">Twitter</span></i></a>
                                    </li>
                                    <li>
                                        <!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-li">-->
                                        
										<a class="button button1" href="#">
										<i class="fa fa-linkedin i">  <span class="btnName">Linkedin</span></i></a>
                                    </li>
                                    <li>
                                        <!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-ins">-->
                                       
										<a class="button button1" href="#">
										<i class="fa fa-instagram i">  <span class="btnName">Instagram</span></i></a>

                                    </li>
                                    <li>
                                        <br>
										<a class="button button1" href="#">
										<i class="fa fa-wordpress i">  <span class="btnName">Wordpress</span></i></a>
                                    </li>
                                </ul>