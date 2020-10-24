Button dropdown bs3

On the contact tel row where you have 3 items you need to wrap an input group around the code.

<div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="input-group group-3"> <span class="input-group-addon glyph3 phone2-glyph"> <i class="fa fa-phone widthHeader" aria-hidden="true"></i> </span> <input id="areacode3" type="tel" name="areacode" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Area code"> <input id="telnum3" type="tel" name="phone" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Phone number"> </div> </div> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-12">

Then you need to add this CSS:

/* additions here 19:10:2020 */ .input-group{width:100%} .input-group-addon {width:80px} .group-3 input.form-control{width:50%;} input.form-control{float:none;}

The forked codepen is here.

I can’t tell but its likely there will be knock on effects as there are still anomalies such as the horizontal scrollbar appearing.