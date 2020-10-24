Button dropdown bs3

HTML & CSS
this is an experiment trying to apply what I’ve learned but I need more help.

<div class="form-group">
     <label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="fname">
     <span id="fnameRequired" class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> First Name :</label>
           <div class="col-sm-9">
              <div class="input-group inputGr">
                   <span class="input-group-addon glyph3 fst-name-glyph inputHdr">
                   <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
                      <input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg fst-name-field" id="fname" placeholder="Enter First Name" name="First Name">
               </div>
               <div class="inputstatus">
                    <span class="error">Please enter your First name</span>
                    <span class="feedback"></span>
               </div>
         </div>
  </div>

the css is:

.inputGr{
	display: table;
}
.inputHdr{
	display:table-cell;
	vertical-align:top;
}

thank you.

On the contact tel row where you have 3 items you need to wrap an input group around the code.

<div class="col-sm-9">
                      <div class="input-group group-3">
                        <span class="input-group-addon glyph3 phone2-glyph">
                          <i class="fa fa-phone widthHeader" aria-hidden="true"></i>
                        </span>
                        <input id="areacode3" type="tel" name="areacode" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Area code">

                        <input id="telnum3" type="tel" name="phone" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Phone number">
                      </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-12">

Then you need to add this CSS:

/* additions here 19:10:2020 */
.input-group{width:100%}
.input-group-addon {width:80px}
.group-3 input.form-control{width:50%;}
input.form-control{float:none;}

The forked codepen is here.

I can’t tell but its likely there will be knock on effects as there are still anomalies such as the horizontal scrollbar appearing.

thank you , it is lovely. I would like to ask about the buttons to choose pizza. as the window shrinks the 'Please choose ’ doesn;t go above buttons as it would be expectable. thank you

As this is getting in to serious CSS issues with no JavaScript involvement, I’m moving this into the HTML+CSS forum so that others there can weigh in and assist with the presentation work.

That’s because you’ve used different classes to the other elements. You have col-xs-3 and col-xs-9 on the dropdown row but on the items before you have col-sm-3 and col-sm-9.

I’ve changed it in the codepen and moved the classes onto the .dropdown div because you weren’t following the bootstrap grid structure.

thank you it is lovely.

thank you for help. I would like to ask , how can I style radio buttons from registration form ( gender )relative easily? thank you.

What do you want them to look like?

It’s not straight forward and can have accessibility issues if not doe correctly.

thank you for answer. I would like it in a same way as my custom checkboxes, to look like the checkboxes. thank you frank.

Then why not simply make them check boxes?

People in general expect radio buttons and check boxes to behave in specific ways. Styling one to look like the other, when its behaviour is not the same, is a recipe for disaster.

ok, I rely on your experience, so it would be great to find a radio button style matching or passing to the checkboxes… thank you.

Why do you need to know gender anyway?

Most people are happy to fill out information which they can see is relevant, but get uncomfortable at unnecessary or intrusive questions.

thank you for answer. I can remove it but it is to style it partially, partially in database (php-sql) can give an extra search option.

I have an example here:

The tick effect is a background image using an inline svg. If you want a different image you would need to make it yourself.

thank you, it is lovely.

I’ve added the radio effect to my codepen demo of your code.

thank you it is really nice.

Hi PaulOB
thank you again for help. applying the code, I found the code not following the bs3 rules. obviously. I need help to make it adaptive, to be part of bs3.the new codepen is below:
registration4
thank you

Check my last example as it is working at all sizes.

It looks as though you have changed your checkboxes as well but you only asked about radios? You already had the checkboxes styled.

I can’t look at your code this evening as I am on a mobile at the moment and will be back on the computer tomorrow.

I tried to apply the code you gave me but in my ‘code environment’ that is bs3, works in a different way that I not really understand. I have an idea but I am not sure, using the css in my code somehow needs adjustment to bs3 that is where I need help. thank you.