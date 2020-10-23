Button dropdown bs3

thank you for answer. having the code below, I need help to choose parent then make adjustment to the children elements.
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="fname">
<span id="fnameRequired" class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user widthHeader"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg fst-name-field" id="fname" placeholder="Enter First Name" name="First Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your First name</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
then next ‘overriding’ thing get fixed. thank you.