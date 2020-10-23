Button dropdown bs3

Actually I have told you three times already how to do that but you failed to implement it. If you did what I suggested the buttons would stay vertical in a block.
I’ll try one more time
Remove the float from .button1.
e.g.
.nolistmark .button1{float:none;}
You also failed to remove the erroneous break I mentioned and that will break the menu once its not floated.
<li>
<br>
<a class="button
Finally you may want to remove the default padding from the ul as that is offsetting things (you have also been told this numerous times so far). To centre the nolistmark element nicely do this:
.nolistmark{
display:table;
margin:10px auto;
padding:0;
}
By the way
nolistmark is not really a suitable class name for what you are doing there. It would have been better named as
social-buttons.