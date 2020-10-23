Button dropdown bs3

toronto2009: toronto2009: thank you for answer. to be honest I would keep social buttons in a vertical form, in a single column without wrap text or buttons.

Actually I have told you three times already how to do that but you failed to implement it. If you did what I suggested the buttons would stay vertical in a block.

PaulOB: PaulOB: If you don’t want the green block on the right then remove the float:right on .button1.

PaulOB: PaulOB: I’ve already given you code for the vertical alignment.

PaulOB: PaulOB: I told you how to stop that in my post above. You have floated the button to the right so that makes it align right.

I’ll try one more time

Remove the float from .button1.

e.g.

.nolistmark .button1{float:none;}

You also failed to remove the erroneous break I mentioned and that will break the menu once its not floated.

<li> <br> <a class="button

Finally you may want to remove the default padding from the ul as that is offsetting things (you have also been told this numerous times so far). To centre the nolistmark element nicely do this:

.nolistmark{ display:table; margin:10px auto; padding:0; }