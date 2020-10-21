Button dropdown bs3

I don’t say it is not suitable, before your code I tried something something and wasn’t sure if it is good or not. I don’t understand why do I need to reinforce the vertical alignment. the previous code didn’t need that.thank you.
thank you for help. applying the code you gave me I found ‘social buttons’ aligned right, and also as window shrinks the social buttons are passing through the panel. can you help me with that?thank you.
I told you how to stop that in my post above. You have floated the button to the right so that makes it align right.
I don’t know what your previous code looked like so I can’t help you there. I’ve explained what you need to do to get the alignment right in the original code you posted today.
If you are talking about the registration2 then that’s a bit of a mess and I wouldn’t continue with that. The social icons have no logic and you seem to be using input buttons and divs in different items anyway. I’m not sure why you need the social icons as buttons as I thought they were just links.
I don’t see that happening with my code added.
yes it looks ok but as the window gets smaller the buttons pass thorough media panel.
Screenshot please as I don’t know what you mean?
What do you want to do about that?
Do you want the Social Media area to not get large enough for the buttons to wrap?
Do you want the buttons in the Social Media area to remain in a single column even when there is space for them to wrap?
Do you want something else to happen with them instead?
thank you for answer. to be honest I would keep social buttons in a vertical form, in a single column without wrap text or buttons. theoretically should work as it was working previously but the previous code was faulty. thank you.
Actually I have told you three times already how to do that but you failed to implement it. If you did what I suggested the buttons would stay vertical in a block.
I’ll try one more time
Remove the float from .button1.
e.g.
.nolistmark .button1{float:none;}
You also failed to remove the erroneous break I mentioned and that will break the menu once its not floated.
<li>
<br>
<a class="button
Finally you may want to remove the default padding from the ul as that is offsetting things (you have also been told this numerous times so far). To centre the nolistmark element nicely do this:
.nolistmark{
display:table;
margin:10px auto;
padding:0;
}
By the way
nolistmark is not really a suitable class name for what you are doing there. It would have been better named as
social-buttons.
thank you for help. it looks very good. this is the code:
<ul class="nolistmark socialButtons">
<li>
<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-lg btn-fb">-->
<!--<button type="button" class="btn1 buttonsocial" href="#"></button>-->
<a class="button button1" href="#">
<i class="fa fa-facebook i">
<span class="btnName">Facebook</span></i></a>
</li>
<li>
<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-tw">-->
<a class="button button1" href="#">
<i class="fa fa-twitter i">
<span class="btnName">Twitter</span></i></a>
</li>
<li>
<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-li">-->
<a class="button button1" href="#">
<i class="fa fa-linkedin i">
<span class="btnName">Linkedin</span></i></a>
</li>
<li>
<!--<button type="button" class="btn btn-ins">-->
<a class="button button1" href="#">
<i class="fa fa-instagram i">
<span class="btnName">Instagram</span></i></a>
</li>
<li>
<a class="button button1" href="#">
<i class="fa fa-wordpress i">
<span class="btnName">Wordpress</span></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
also the code for css
.socialButtons{
display:table;
margin:10px auto;
padding:0;
}
.nolistmark .button{
display:flex;
}
.nolistmark .button .fa:before{
width:25px;
margin-right:1rem;
}
.nolistmark .button1{float:none;}
also I have a filing that display:table and display:flex; ;might be conflicting.
thank you.
What problem is it causing for you?
It looked ok when I checked previously but I may have missed something.
I don’t see anything, it loks very good. apart from that I have still a few problems. as I look the input fields , the ‘head’ part of the field containing icon has different at almost every field from obvious reason. I tried to make their length same, but not all of them has it, a few of them looks a bit difficult. thank you.
the codepen
reg3
You haven’t followed the same pattern for each row.
The parent should be display:table (with table-layout:fixed and width:100%). The direct children need to be display:table-cell with vertical-align:top added apart from the postal icon which would be vertical-align:middle.
You also have a load of inline styling over-riding stuff plus you have floated a load of the table-cells. Remove those floats and once you’ve tidied that up you can set the dark green area to a fixed width to make them all the same (75px should do).
It should then look like this:
You must be consistent in your approach if you want things to look the same. keep the same structures for each row.
thank you for answer. having the code below, I need help to choose parent then make adjustment to the children elements.
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="fname">
<span id="fnameRequired" class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 fst-name-glyph">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user widthHeader"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg fst-name-field" id="fname" placeholder="Enter First Name" name="First Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your First name</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
then next ‘overriding’ thing get fixed. thank you.
this is an experiment trying to apply what I’ve learned but I need more help.
<div class="form-group">
<label class="control-label col-sm-3" for="fname">
<span id="fnameRequired" class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> First Name :</label>
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group inputGr">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 fst-name-glyph inputHdr">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-user"></i></span>
<input type="text" class="form-control check inputbgr_reg fst-name-field" id="fname" placeholder="Enter First Name" name="First Name">
</div>
<div class="inputstatus">
<span class="error">Please enter your First name</span>
<span class="feedback"></span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
the css is:
.inputGr{
display: table;
}
.inputHdr{
display:table-cell;
vertical-align:top;
}
thank you.
On the contact tel row where you have 3 items you need to wrap an input group around the code.
<div class="col-sm-9">
<div class="input-group group-3">
<span class="input-group-addon glyph3 phone2-glyph">
<i class="fa fa-phone widthHeader" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</span>
<input id="areacode3" type="tel" name="areacode" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Area code">
<input id="telnum3" type="tel" name="phone" class="form-control inputbgr_reg phone2-field" placeholder="Phone number">
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-12">
Then you need to add this CSS:
/* additions here 19:10:2020 */
.input-group{width:100%}
.input-group-addon {width:80px}
.group-3 input.form-control{width:50%;}
input.form-control{float:none;}
The forked codepen is here.
I can’t tell but its likely there will be knock on effects as there are still anomalies such as the horizontal scrollbar appearing.
thank you , it is lovely. I would like to ask about the buttons to choose pizza. as the window shrinks the 'Please choose ’ doesn;t go above buttons as it would be expectable. thank you
As this is getting in to serious CSS issues with no JavaScript involvement, I’m moving this into the HTML+CSS forum so that others there can weigh in and assist with the presentation work.
That’s because you’ve used different classes to the other elements. You have col-xs-3 and col-xs-9 on the dropdown row but on the items before you have col-sm-3 and col-sm-9.
I’ve changed it in the codepen and moved the classes onto the .dropdown div because you weren’t following the bootstrap grid structure.
thank you it is lovely.