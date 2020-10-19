Button dropdown bs3

toronto2009: toronto2009: I found ‘social buttons’ aligned right,

I told you how to stop that in my post above. You have floated the button to the right so that makes it align right.

toronto2009: toronto2009: why do I need to reinforce the vertical alignment. the previous code didn’t need that.thank you.

I don’t know what your previous code looked like so I can’t help you there. I’ve explained what you need to do to get the alignment right in the original code you posted today.

toronto2009: toronto2009: I tried something something and wasn’t sure if it is good or not.

If you are talking about the registration2 then that’s a bit of a mess and I wouldn’t continue with that. The social icons have no logic and you seem to be using input buttons and divs in different items anyway. I’m not sure why you need the social icons as buttons as I thought they were just links.

toronto2009: toronto2009: and also as window shrinks the social buttons are passing through the panel.

I don’t see that happening with my code added.