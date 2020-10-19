Button dropdown bs3

Sorry but I don’t know what type of display you are looking for.
If you want the social icons aligned vertical then you are going to have to force them with a width because the structure you have doesn’t allow for automatic alignment in that way.
I would do something like this:
.nolistmark .button{
display:flex;
}
.nolistmark .button .fa:before{
width:25px;
margin-right:1rem;
}
If you don’t want the green block on the right then remove the float:right on .button1.
You have a stray break tag here messing things up also.
<li>
<br>
<a class="button button1" href="#">
As I said I don’t really know what you wanted