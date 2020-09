Button dropdown bs3

toronto2009: toronto2009: I would expect the same results like the other input fields.

The bootstrap dropdown is just a dropdown menu. It is not a replacement for a select element.

If you want it to behave like a select element then you will need to code it yourself and swap the values dynamically at the same time as updating a hidden select.

There are plenty of plugins for select elements so it may be easier to use one of them rather than writing your own.

jQuery Plugins Bootstrap Select – Custom Select for Bootstrap Bootstrap Select is a custom select / multiselect for Bootstrap using button dropdown, designed to behave like regular Bootstrap selects.