Button dropdown bs3

As I said you will need to use a select element then add the plugin code to convert it. It won’t be exactly the same as yours but you should get close enough. I’ve pulled some relevant parts from your page and used this plugin:

GitHub ikawka/Simple-Bootstrap-Dropdown-Select Convert ordinary select element into a bootstrap dropdown menu - ikawka/Simple-Bootstrap-Dropdown-Select

(Please check the license and documentation meets your needs (there are many other plugins like this).

The basic result is here but you may need to re-style to your own choice.

It’s quite complex because you have to use classes on each column parent to style the newly inserted html the way that you want.

On the backend it should submit the correct results from the hidden select. For error checking and testing you would need the help of the other @Paul_Wilkins in the JS forum as I have merely used a plugin and adjusted the styling to match. The JS is beyond me.

Remember the html you are working with will be as seen in the devtools window and not the original select which is just used for sending the data.