Business directory main/sub category SEF URL question

Hi there,

I am working on a business directory for my local town.

My main domain is “ [townName]Local.co.uk ”

I have a few questions as to what my URLs/slugs should be.

I currently have a main category called “Shops and Businesses” which will have sub categories of local business sectors in my town.

Should I be using something like /shops-and-businesses-in-[townName]/ as the main category?

I then have a sub category which is slightly different to the other sub categories which will contain shops and businesses in our local high street. Listings will also be added to other categories. For example, there would be a café in the high street which would also be listed in the Food and Drink category.

I have called this sub category “townName High Street”. Should I then use something like this for the URL:

/shops-and-businesses-in-[townName]/[townName]-high-street , or something like /shops-and-businesses-in-[townName]/high-street-shops-and-business

or maybe I should just have this category on it’s own, so something like:

/shops-and-businesses-in-[townName]-high-street/ so it is outside of the main business category?

I’m not sure if I have explained this well, but any suggestions would be great on the best way to do this/organise this category