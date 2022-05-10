Building website with html and css

Hello, dear community,

I am trying to practice building a website and I got stuck with this issue and couldn’t solve it. I would like to move my logo to the left. This is the code that I’m currently using.

…

Dropdown Content Information Pricing Login

Document... body { margin: 0; }

.header {

background-color: rgb(212, 209, 209);

display: flex;

align-items: baseline;

padding: .5rem;

gap: 1rem;

justify-content: flex-end;

}

.logo img {

position: relative;

width: 150px;

float:left;

margin-top:16px;

cursor: pointer;

}

.link {

background: none;

border: none;

text-decoration: none;

color: #777;

font-family: inherit;

font-size: inherit;

cursor: pointer;

padding: 0;

}

.link:hover {

color: black;

}

.dropdown {

position: relative;

}

.dropdown-menu {

position: absolute;

}

…