Building website with html and css

Hello, dear community,
I am trying to practice building a website and I got stuck with this issue and couldn’t solve it. I would like to move my logo to the left. This is the code that I’m currently using.
…Document
InformationPricing Login
Dropdown Content
.header {
background-color: rgb(212, 209, 209);
display: flex;
align-items: baseline;
padding: .5rem;
gap: 1rem;
justify-content: flex-end;
}
.logo img {
position: relative;
width: 150px;
float:left;
margin-top:16px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.link {
background: none;
border: none;
text-decoration: none;
color: #777;
font-family: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 0;
}
.link:hover {
color: black;
}
.dropdown {
position: relative;
}
.dropdown-menu {
position: absolute;
}
…