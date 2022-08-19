Building a Video Player in ES5JS using the HTMl5 Canvas API

I want to implement a video player on the html5 canvas using promises.

function VideoPlayer(canvas) { this._canvas = canvas; this._player = null; this._promise = null; } VideoPlayer.prototype.load = function (videoUrl) { this._player = document.createElement('video'); this._player.src = videoUrl; this._promise = new Promise(function (resolve, reject) { this._player.onloadeddata = resolve; this._player.onerror = reject; }.bind(this)); return this._promise; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.play = function () { if (this._promise) { this._promise.then(function () { this._player.play(); }.bind(this)); } }; VideoPlayer.prototype.pause = function () { this._player.pause(); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.stop = function () { this._player.pause(); this._player.currentTime = 0; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.seekTo = function (time) { this._player.currentTime = time; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.getCurrentTime = function () { return this._player.currentTime; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.getDuration = function () { return this._player.duration; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.isPaused = function () { return this._player.paused; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.isEnded = function () { return this._player.ended; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.getVolume = function () { return this._player.volume; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.setVolume = function (volume) { this._player.volume = volume; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.mute = function () { this._player.muted = true; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.unmute = function () { this._player.muted = false; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.isMuted = function () { return this._player.muted; }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onPlay = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('play', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onPause = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('pause', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onStop = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('pause', callback); this._player.addEventListener('ended', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onEnded = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('ended', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onSeeking = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('seeking', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onSeeked = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('seeked', callback); }; VideoPlayer.prototype.onError = function (callback) { this._player.addEventListener('error', callback); };