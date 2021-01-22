Building a simple responsive site from scratch

I think the idea was to state your own requirements, specific to this project, in order to get specific help relevant to those requirements.
It is the content of the site and its requirements that will define the challenges you face.
For example, does the site require complex, multi-level menus, image galleries/viewers, tabular data, product galleries, illustrated articles, video embeds, etc.
A lot of things can be quite easy to keep responsive, like text based content. Images are not too hard to make responsive, until you get into “fancy” layouts or very specific requirements.
But some things can be more difficult to present on mobile, like deep menus or wide tables.
It’s no good someone spending time offering solutions to things, if they are not a requirement.