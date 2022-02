Archibald: Archibald: todaysDate.toString().split(" ")

Thank you. Please guide me as I want to give a try to achieve this.

Today’s date can be fetched by: new Date();

Some future dates: Mach-31-2022, for example

I want to calculate the time difference between the two and then append in an HTMl that ill have counter: Days Minutes Hours Seconds.

How should I try this? what functions should In access?