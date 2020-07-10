Building a remote team quickly

I am a developer who recently started working on my own, and I’ve come across some projects that I can’t handle by myself (mostly in React). Does anyone out there have any experience with building a remote team in terms of what has worked well and what hasn’t? I have some suggestions already, but I want to see what people have had success with already. Thanks!
Why not start with your own thoughts to get the ball rolling?
1 Like
I can suggest these guys:
https://partners.300brains.com/
I have worked with them and they do a good all-around job, and they have a good program to cooperate with US and European developers. Not sure how much you know about Poland as an offshoring destination but it’s rising fast.