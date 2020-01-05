Building a Real-time Chat App with Sails.js

madanes: madanes: When I click the update I get an error page with something is fishy with no explanation.

Hi @madanes, I just cloned the github repo and I don’t get any error pages (the user email is still hard-coded though in the UserController, so it always updates the same dummy user).

If there are no error messages in the console either, maybe try starting the app with

sails lift --verbose

for more output… other than that, you’d have to give us your code for inspection.