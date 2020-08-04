Building a portfolio, what can I use?

bmcode: bmcode: I understand the basic gist of the code

Hi @bmcode,

Seems to me you are a bit early in the game. A portfolio “should” showcase work that YOU have done that YOU know how to do. When you get to the skill level for a “front-end web development job” you will know how to produce the code on your own. You will have to in order to pass any skills test a potential employer will give you before you get hired.

When doing individual contract jobs you can “fake it till you make it”. The client is not going to test your knowledge and probably doesn’t care “how” you get the job done (research, other peoples help) as long as you get the job done in a timely manner for the agreed upon fee. In this case, a portfolio with work you have done, even if hacked together from various resources would be OK, but I wouldn’t recommend using this one to get a job as an employee.