Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

#1

lensai

Hi all!

I am Pavel. Last summer, I got that crazy idea to create a tool that would allow users to shop items that they see in the video/image straight from that video/image. I decided to implement computer vision technology that would analyze any visual content found on the website and then automatically deliver hyper-relevant ads of the products that were detected and available for sale on leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, etc.

What do you think about the idea in general? Is it an idea worth trying, in your
opinion? Any comments are appreciated!

#2

i cant think of any time i’ve looked at an image and thought ‘i want to know the price of everything in this image’.

a user is more likely to be interested in one specific item in an image than a wide-spectrum search.

Also, I really dont need a client-side ad delivery mechanism. People are annoyed enough by server side delivery, implementing ad-remover plugins, do you really see people installing a plugin that analyses the content of webpages they visit and gives them more ads?

1 Like
#3

Undoubtedly, the user wouldn’t see all the ads for every identified object. This image is just for you to get a general idea. The ad choice would be based on the particular user’s search history/interests.

The software would be installed by the websites that partner with me, not the user. This way, websites can have access to the advertisement in previously unused ad slots and advertise relevant to the content products.

#4

Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 3.10.02 PM
Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 3.10.02 PM748×380 275 KB

Another visual. Doesn’t it fight ad irrelevance problem?

#5

Depends.

Quasi-Irrelevant Ad 1 pays me for putting their ad on the website.
Does your ‘intelligent system’ identify items from the image and then actually find a relevant ad that’s going to pay me? How can you guarantee that jacket’s owner is going to pay for having an ad on my site?

1 Like
#6

We, I mean my company who develops the software, join Affiliate Programs of different marketplaces that pay for advertising their products. Then we share generated commission with the website owner.
We have a website that provides more detailed information lens-ai.com; the website is still “under construction.” Any feedback is welcomed. :slightly_smiling_face:

#7

Well that’s not what the video on your website says.
It says it’s going to play my ads. But i don’t make or sell these products you’re identifying.

Why, if it’s my website you’re putting this onto, with my pictures that i’ve selected for my website, do I need an AI to do a contextual analysis of that image? I know what that image is, i selected it for my website.