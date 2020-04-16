Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

Hi all!

I am Pavel. Last summer, I got that crazy idea to create a tool that would allow users to shop items that they see in the video/image straight from that video/image. I decided to implement computer vision technology that would analyze any visual content found on the website and then automatically deliver hyper-relevant ads of the products that were detected and available for sale on leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, etc.

What do you think about the idea in general? Is it an idea worth trying, in your

opinion? Any comments are appreciated!