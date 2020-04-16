Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

lensai

Hi all!

I am Pavel. Last summer, I got that crazy idea to create a tool that would allow users to shop items that they see in the video/image straight from that video/image. I decided to implement computer vision technology that would analyze any visual content found on the website and then automatically deliver hyper-relevant ads of the products that were detected and available for sale on leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, etc.

What do you think about the idea in general? Is it an idea worth trying, in your
opinion? Any comments are appreciated!

i cant think of any time i’ve looked at an image and thought ‘i want to know the price of everything in this image’.

a user is more likely to be interested in one specific item in an image than a wide-spectrum search.

Also, I really dont need a client-side ad delivery mechanism. People are annoyed enough by server side delivery, implementing ad-remover plugins, do you really see people installing a plugin that analyses the content of webpages they visit and gives them more ads?

Undoubtedly, the user wouldn’t see all the ads for every identified object. This image is just for you to get a general idea. The ad choice would be based on the particular user’s search history/interests.

The software would be installed by the websites that partner with me, not the user. This way, websites can have access to the advertisement in previously unused ad slots and advertise relevant to the content products.

Another visual. Doesn’t it fight ad irrelevance problem?