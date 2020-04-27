Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

In short, the idea is not bad. How it will be accepted depends on how it is implemented etc.
Most probably your best shot, is hoping to be bought up by one of the big players. The reason I am saying that is due to you will be fighting a uphill battle to hit critical mass. The biggest question is, why should I add this ad service to my website. I.e. what is my gain, and will the gain be worth the annoyance that I possible force upon my visitors.
If we move on to the actual product/service.
From the information presented on your website, it is “shown” as this is supposed to be updated live with a “300ms” shown as the indication on how long it took. Now, I doubt that the system can analyse a frame from a video, and find relevant and accurate products to show ads for in 300ms, but even if it could, by then the video might not even show the same content anymore.
This brings the question, how and when will you show the ads for the user
In addition, since you mention you will base the ads shown on content the user has viewed in the past, basically tracking cookies. How does GDPR or CCPA (and similar as other countries complete their laws for similar restrictions) affect this aspect of the business? Will your product still work if the user has told the website to turn off your tracking cookies?