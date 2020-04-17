Building a new marketing tool, opinions are needed!

m_hutley: m_hutley: my ads

Thanks for pointing it out. The combination of words “your ads” is probably a wrong word choice. We meant that it would be ‘your ads’ as it is your content. Should we say our ads instead?

Also, you can still advertise whatever you planned to as we are not occupying any advertising spots you usually use.

Let me walk you through how it works using a simple example. Imagine you posted a photo of a guy taking a picture of a dog, and you intended to advertise a camera that is in that picture. You are free to do it. Our software that would be installed by you, aka our Publishing Partner, would perform in-depth graphic analysis and identify man, his clothes, dog, camera, setting, emotions, brand names, etc. Also, the software would know what that particular user was looking for recently. Based on that information, our software would choose, for example, a detected t-shirt to advertise. It then would connect it to the exact or the most relevant t-shirt that is listed on some marketplace like Amazon, giving your website-user an instant shopping functionality based.