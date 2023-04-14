Building a interactive online book using sphinx, use python or js?

Hello everyone!

For the actual question please scroll past the italics text

About 10 years ago I was on vacation in Toronto Canada. While being there I brought my favorite math book all time, Calculus by Dr. James Stewart. I was hoping to get it signed. And I succeeded! While visiting Stewart I told him I was dreaming some day building a book for people that don’t like reading. A very graphic and interactive book that allows people to lean visually rather than plowing trough piles of text.

Fast forward to now, I’m currently occupied as (among others) a engineering mechanics professor at a University. I have a master in mechanical engineering. We are still using lame paper books to teach our students mechanics. No one has ever built a truly visual online book that used the power of IT to help people learn more effectively. Of course there are brilliant Youtube video’s but those are not interactive. A moving and interactive image can teach so much more than a static book full of text.

To give you a insight in my IT skills: currently most of my IT skills are in hobbyist DevOps and Python. I really enjoy fiddling with computers on my spare time. I have a (intel nuc) server in my home which are running some webpages, and have some automation in docker going on to download media (plex, radarr, sonarr, nginx proxy manager etc). I also daily drive Fedora on my laptop. So I guess I’m pretty IT-skilled for a mechanical engineer I would say.

I’m looking to make a mechanics book which covers static, mechanics and possibly finite element method theory. I’d like to explain theory using interactive 3D images and possibly use google’s text-to-speech API to be able to read aloud text. It would be also really cool to in the future be able to implement GPT4 so students using the website can ask questions about theory discussed on the website.

What I’m thinking of now is to use sphinx as the main framework to display the content. But I’m also looking to have a framework around sphinx which enables a login system and some monetization for additional content. I’d like to be able to run everything on a VM in my home for now, I’m doing this project as a hobby and learning more about IT is the biggest part of the fun. I have no problems with this project taking 5+ years.

In the past month I’ve read a bunch of books on html, css and js and have made a basic website using bare code. I’m now read to take the next step. But I’m wondering if I should pursue the python or js road. Personally I prefer python since I have more hours invested in the syntax but python is also slower and (i think) is less capable on webpages.

So what framework should I use?

If I look at python I think I can use:

Django

PyVista (I have been working with Vpython but it not capable enough, I don’t know if PyVista is…)

Latex

Scipy etc

This is all very convenient, but is it capable enough? I’m not looking to use Jupyter or Jupyerlab.

If I look at the js route i have:

vue.js (can django do this aswell?)

node.js

three.js (looks insane! But maybe too powerful for what I need ?)

chart.js

This is all extremely powerful, but do I really need that power ?

So now for my big question:

What would you reccomend?

Should I just go fully python ? Or fully JS ? Or a combination of both? Would my suggested frameworks be good enough for my use-case? Or is python really limiting ?

Of course I know both routes are possible, I’m merely looking for opinions at this point. I’ve just started reading a book on Vue.js, but I’m debating if going the Django route would be a better choice. I hope I can make some good framework choices based on this discussion, that would be a huge time saver in the long run.

I’m also not looking into developing a career in IT, physics is my one true love when it comes to abstract thinking. I would just like to utilize the endless possibilities of IT for my own projects.

Thank you in advance!

Kind regards,

Johan