Build your first react course stuck

Hi,

Following the react course and got stuck on attributes… The video shown a fix on the last video but i couldnt fix mine…

Here is my code for app.js

//import react first to run the code import React from 'react'; import Card from './components/card'; //import css from src App import './App.css'; //create class name App, render class App extends React.Component{ render(){ return( //Add content or codes here <div className="container"> <div className="row"> <Card name="Dark Knight" role="Melee" avatarId={65} /> <Card name="Dark Wizard" role="Range" avatarId={66} /> <Card name="Elf" role="Healer" avatarId={64} /> </div> </div> ); } } //export app to run export default App;

and here is the card.js

//create components import React from 'react'; const card = (props) => { const avatar = 'https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=${props.avatarId}'; return( <div className="col-md-4"> <div className="card"> <img className="card-img-top" src={avatar} alt="Card image cap" /> <div className="card-body"> <h5 className="card-title">{props.name}</h5> <h6 className="card-title">{props.role}</h6> <p className="card-text">Some quick example text to build on the card title and make up the bulk of the card's content.</p> <a href="#" className="btn btn-primary">Go somewhere</a> </div> </div> </div> ); } export default card;

The issue is the image not getting right image when the page loaded.

Please advice