Build your first react course stuck

JavaScript
Hi,
Following the react course and got stuck on attributes… The video shown a fix on the last video but i couldnt fix mine…

Here is my code for app.js

//import react first to run the code
import React from 'react';
import Card from './components/card';
//import css from src App
import './App.css';
//create class name App, render
class App extends React.Component{
  render(){
    return(
      //Add content or codes here
      <div className="container">
        <div className="row">
              <Card name="Dark Knight" role="Melee" avatarId={65} />
              <Card name="Dark Wizard" role="Range" avatarId={66} />
              <Card name="Elf" role="Healer" avatarId={64} />
        </div>
      </div>   
    );
  }
}
//export app to run
export default App;

and here is the card.js

//create components
import React from 'react';
const card = (props) => {

    const avatar = 'https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=${props.avatarId}';
   return(

        <div className="col-md-4">
            <div className="card">
              <img className="card-img-top" src={avatar} alt="Card image cap" />
                <div className="card-body">
                    <h5 className="card-title">{props.name}</h5>
                    <h6 className="card-title">{props.role}</h6>
                        <p className="card-text">Some quick example text to build on the card title and make up the bulk of the card's content.</p>
                            <a href="#" className="btn btn-primary">Go somewhere</a>
                </div>
             </div>
        </div>
        );
}

export default card;

The issue is the image not getting right image when the page loaded.
Please advice

Which React course is that? Can you please supply a link or some other way for us to find that course?