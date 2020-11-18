Build your first react course stuck

Thanks. I think that I’ll follow through with the rest of the React course to help gain some context about the problem.

Problem with install bootstrap

In the Install Bootstrap part of the course, the tutor states that he already has bootstrap installed. I don’t though, and my bootstrap complains about needing to have typescript installed.

Is that going to be a problem? I don’t know. Does the course mention anything about this at all? Not so far.

Images

When the course instructs you on adding an image, it completely fails to mention anything about alt or title tags. I have included them in my example code:

<img src="https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=39" className="card-img-top" alt="Avatar" title="My avatar image" />

CSS issues

I don’t think that it’s appropriate these days to use pixel measurements, 100px in this case, for the page padding, is it?

Image links?

The React compiler complains about the sample Bootstrap Cards having bad href values, but the course seems to completely ignore the issue. Is that a problem to be worried about? Maybe it will be dealt with later on in the course.

Bad image id’s

At the end of Step 7 of the course, the example that the tutor gives shows unexpected images. That is because he made a mistake in the card.js file. He used ${props.name} but he needed to use ${props.avatarId} instead.

When the avatar website is given unexpected input of a persons name instead of an avatar id, it just tried to make sense of it as best as it can and gives nonsense back in return.

He provides a fix for this in the following video, but really should have re-recorded the incorrect video to fix that, or at least added an on-screen update telling you about the problem, and how to fix it at the time.

I’ve also updated my own use of the title attribute too.

const avatarTitle = `${props.name} avatar`;

<img className="card-img-top" src={avatar} alt="Avatar" title={avatarTitle} />

Fixing the problem you came here about

The const avatar line that you have is currently using single quotes. You need to use backticks instead, so that the ${props.avaterId} ends up being replaced with a suitable number.

Here’s what you currently have:

const avatar = 'https://i.pravatar.cc/150?img=${props.avatarId}';

And here’s what you need, where the only change is changing the single quotes to be backticks, which are most commonly found just below the Esc key on your keyboard.