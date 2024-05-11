Build a Weather App from Scratch with Next.js

Hi everyone! Can someone help me?

When consuming the data from the API , I have problems with a function that is in charge of obtaining the data from OpenWeatherMap API (https://openweathermap.org/) to give it date and time format.

The problem function is in the converters.js file and is:

export const unixToLocalTime = (unixSeconds, timezone) => { let time = new Date((unixSeconds + timezone) * 1000) .toISOString() .match(/(\d{2}:\d{2})/)[0]; return time.startsWith("0") ? time.substring(1) : time; };

Could someone give me some guidance on how to solve this issue? Thank you very much in advance!!!